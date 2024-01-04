Rage Against The Machine appear to have split again

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Rage Against The Machine have seemingly split again.



Drummer Brad Wilk has claimed he and his bandmates - Tim Commerford, Zack de la Rocha and Tom Morello - "will not be touring or playing live again" as a band.



He announced on Instagram: “I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the cancelled RATM shows.



“So, while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again.



“I’m sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was…”



He signed off the post: “Bottom of my heart… Thank you to every person who has ever supported us.”



The other members of the group are yet to comment.



The 'Killing in the Name' group had to cancel their 2022 UK and Europe dates and North American shows in 2023 after frontman Zack tore his Achilles tendon while performing,



Guitarist Tom recently insisted he didn't know if they would be going back out on the road, insisting "we're in [a] time of healing".



Asked if they will tour again once Zack recovers, he told Rolling Stone magazine: “We’ll see. If there is to be any more shows, we will announce it as a band. I don’t know. I know as much as you do, honestly. Right now we’re in time of healing.”



And he was unsure if they were on an indefinite hiatus.



Pressed on the status of the group, he replied: “There is no term. Rage Against The Machine is like the ring in Lord of the Rings. It drives men mad. It drives journalists mad. It drives record industry people mad. They want it. They want the thing, and they’re driven mad.



"If there are Rage shows, if there are not Rage shows, you’ll hear from the band. I do not know. When there is news, it will come from a collective statement from the band. There is no news.”



He further apologised for the lack of information but said he and his bandmates hadn't been discussing musical matters.



He said elsewhere in the interview: “The conversations I’ve had with band members since the tour have been about life. It’s hard for me to explain...



“I don’t have news for you on that. I apologise. There’s nothing internal in our discussions that says either yes or no.”



The 'Killing In The Name' hitmakers first briefly broke up in late 1994, due to creative differences, before regrouping for the KROQ Weenie Roast in June 1995.



In 2000, Zack quit the group because their "decision-making process completely failed".



And they have had several periods of timeout over the years.