Selena Gomez hints at retiring from music as she admits she has 'one more album in me'

Selena Gomez has confessed she might only have "one more album in me".
The 'Only Murders in the Building' star has admitted she would choose acting over music if she had to choose as she pondered retiring from the latter art form.
Speaking on the 'SmartLess' podcast, she began: "I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun. But I was doing my TV show at the same time ['Wizards of Waverly Place'] and I just found it really fun so I just kept going but the older I get, the more I'm kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on."
The former child star, 31, suffered burnout early on in her career.
She recalled: "I went to a mental institute and cancelled one of my tours.
"It just got to me because I love working and it distracts me from bad things."
Suggesting she might quit music after one last record, she continued: "I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting."
When it was suggested that she could still do both careers, she replied: "You're right, but I am going to want to chill because I'm tired."
The Rare Beauty founder admitted she never actually intended to become a singer, until she was packaged as an all-rounder by Disney after she recorded the theme tune for 'Wizards of Waverly Place'.
She said: "Disney is, it's safe to say, a machine and, in a way, forcefully requires that I know how to sing so I could sing the theme song [of a show]. They know how to package someone and make it a whole triple-threat thing.
"I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else.
"I don't think I'm the best singer but I do know how to tell stories and I love being able to make songs."
To date, Selena has released three solo albums and three records as Selena Gomez and the Scene.
