Sir Paul McCartney wants to work with Bob Dylan

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Sir Paul McCartney would love to sing with Bob Dylan.



The 81-year-old icon has revealed that he's keen to work with the 'Blowin' in the Wind' hitmaker - but he doesn't know if he'll ever "get round" to it.



During a question and answer session on his official website, McCartney was asked: "Is there anyone else you would like a sing a duet with?"



The Beatles legend then replied: "Bob Dylan keeps coming up in my mind, but I don’t know if we’ll ever get round to it."



McCartney previously wrote a series of songs for a musical stage version of 'It’s A Wonderful Life', the supernatural drama film, and the chart-topping icon remains keen to release the songs.



He said: "Musicals are difficult things to put together, but I think it may be shaping up at last. So, hopefully you’ll get to hear the songs."



McCartney remains hugely passionate about making music, describing it as his "hobby".



The iconic star previously insisted that he'd continue to write new music, even if he officially announced his retirement from the business.



He told the Guardian newspaper: "It’s my hobby. If I’ve got a day off I might write a song. Because I love it, that’s all there is to it.



"If I finished playing professionally tomorrow, I’d still do it - it beats working."



McCartney shot to international stardom as part of the Beatles in the 1960s, and he still has very fond memories of working alongside John Lennon, who died in December 1980, aged 40.



The duo formed a legendary writing partnership, and McCartney believes they complemented each other perfectly.



The 'Penny Lane' hitmaker reflected: "He was a genius ... I helped."