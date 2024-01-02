David Beckham uses Happy New Year post to mock wife Victoria!

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

David Beckham used his Happy New Year post to have a dig at his wife Victoria’s claim she grew up “working class”.



The retired footballer, 48, who co-owns Inter Miami, had a New Year’s Eve meal at The Ritz restaurant in London with the former Spice Girl, 49, and her parents, where fans pointed out Victoria had given her handbag a chair of its own.



David captioned the snap: “Just a nice casual New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz @victoriabeckham. Very working class my mother and father-in-law left in there (sic) Roll’s.”



He was referring to a moment in his recent documentary when he confronted Victoria for not being truthful about what she said on camera was her “working class” childhood.



While talking about her roots for the Netflix show, Victoria said she grew up working class before finding fame – prompting David to pop his head into the door and repeatedly tell her to “be honest” with viewers.



He kept asking Victoria what car her dad drove her school in, while Victoria protested it was not a “simple answer”.



But after David kept asking her to name the brand of car, Victoria finally admitted it was a Roll’s Royce.



Once she made the admission, David left the room.



Fans praised David for his sense of humour in his New Year’s post, while many said they “loved” that Victoria had given a chair to her bag.



One said in the comments section of David’s post: “I love there’s a chair for @victoriabeckham bag… the only way! Very working class beb .”



Another picked up on the detail, saying: “I love that her bag has its own chair,” while another remarked: “Even the handbag gets a seat at the table.”