Blac Chyna left in agony after breast reduction

Blac Chyna was left in agony after "one of the worst things that could happen happened" following breast reduction surgery.



The 35-year-old former reality TV star - whose real name is Angela White - underwent surgery to remove her implants but was horrified when she suffered some complications.



She shared a video of herself on Instagram and explained: "Yep, I did it again. Quick story time about the breasts: So earlier this year, I was like, 'You know what? I want to take out my boobs. I'm kind of over it. I'm tired of fake look. They're too big for my body, too big for my frame, and it just doesn't fit me as a person anymore.'



"My doctor suggested that I go smaller and then smaller, just to see how my skin retracts. Because if I don't do it that way, then I'll just be left with basically saggy skin and I wouldn't like it because it would look really deformed."



Explaining that she decided to reduce her implant size, she added that then the "worst thing that could possibly happen happened".



She said: "My left breast was encapsulated where the muscle had contracted around the implant. and it just was so painful.



"My doctor told me that I needed some type of implant because if I don't do some kind of implant, basically, my boobs are just going to be mush. And once again, this is something that I'm gonna have to deal with again in the next 10 years."



However, despite the pain and the expense, White insisted she is thrilled with the results.



She said: "All in all though, I'm very, very, very happy and I am excited because now I'm a part of the itty-bitty committee."



White - who shares son King Cairo Stevenson, 11, with ex-boyfriend Tyga and daughter Dream Kardashian, seven, with former fiance Rob Kardashian - has undergone a physical and spiritual transformation in recent times.



She got her doctorate from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College, celebrated more than a year of sobriety, had a bum reduction, dissolved her facial fillers dissolved and removed a tattoo.



And, the changes have left her excited for 2024.



She said: "I'm just really excited for 2024. Like 2023 really showed me a lot about myself and you guys were right there and supporting me, and I just can't thank y'all enough."