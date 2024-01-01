228498
Brooklyn Beckham became a ‘watch guy’ thanks to £120k timepiece given to him by his dad on 21st birthday

Son given £120k watch

Brooklyn Beckham became a “watch guy” when his dad gave him a rare £120,000 timepiece for his 21st birthday.

The 24-year-old, who married billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz, 28, in 2022, has built up a collection of 10 classic wristwatches including Rolexes.

He told Esquire about his favourite one – a now discontinued rose-gold Patek Philippe Nautilus worth £120,000 – being dished out by his dad David Beckham, 48, when he turned 21: “That’s my favourite watch – I wear that one every day. My dad bought that for me for my 21st birthday.

“I bought two watches with me (to the US.) My Patek and my Rolex Yacht-Master II. But the Patek is the one I wear every day.

“I was doing my huge dinner for my birthday and my dad took me aside. He was, like, ‘I got you a present, let me know if you like it’.

“I opened it up and I was, like, ‘Oh my god!’ ’Cos I’ve always wanted that exact Patek.

“When I got it I was so stunned. I was just, like, ‘Wow’. I was so surprised. “And they’re such amazing investments. Especially those ones. They’re the best investments you can get.

“I really became a watch guy when the dad gave me the Patek.”

Brooklyn added he also got “the old Steve McQueen Rolex Submariner” with the “old-school leather fat band” for his 18th birthday.

He went on: “And then, in the last year, I’ve got the Rolexes with the different colours – the ‘Hulk’ (green Submariner), the ‘Pepsi’ (red and black GMT-Master II) and the ‘Batman’ (blue and black GMT-Master II.)

“Those are the ones I’ve gotten lately. But, yeah – since my dad gave me that watch for my 21st I’ve been a watch guy.”

Brooklyn says he now has his eye on the same Patek Nautilus his ex-footballer dad gave him for his 21st, but in white gold or a rainbow Rolex Daytona.

He added his dad already has one of the rainbow Rolexes and when asked if he could persuade him to hand it down, Brooklyn joked: “I might have to just take it and not tell him.”

