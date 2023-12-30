Jeremy Renner 'owes a debt' to hospital staff

Jeremy Renner will be "forever" grateful to the medics who helped him to recover from his near-fatal accident.
The 52-year-old actor was hospitalized on January 1, 2023, after he suffered a snowplow accident, and Jeremy recently returned to the hospital in Reno, Nevada, where his injuries were treated.
Alongside a photograph of himself riding in a firetruck, Jeremy wrote on Instagram: "Rollin through Reno, NV with joy, blessings, and [pizza emojis] !!!! Stopped by to see kids/superheroes , first responders , and doctors, nurses and staff at Renown hospital Paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all. Thank you and this community for keeping me here.. I’m forever in your debt with gratitude #loveandtitanium (sic)"
Jeremy was injured when he tried to remove a stranded family member's car from the snow near his home.
The 'Hurt Locker' star was struck by a snowplough and left "completely crushed" by the vehicle, according to a 911 call made after the incident.
A doctor - who lived nearby - fixed a tourniquet to his leg until the actor was airlifted to hospital, where he was kept in an intensive care unit in a critical condition, before undergoing surgery on his injuries.
Meanwhile, in November, Jeremy took to social media to discuss his recovery.
The Hollywood star - who is perhaps best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - said on Instagram: "I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th … everyday.
"Countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on…. (sic)"
