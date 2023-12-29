226471
Travis Kelce reveals why he had the 'f****** worst' Christmas ever

Travis Kelce has "had better" Christmases.

The 34-year-old footballer - who is currently dating pop megastar Taylor Swift - plays for the Kansas City Chiefs and his team lost to the Las Vegas Raiders during the Christmas Day game in what he called the "worst" match ever but he admitted the festivities were "saved" when he got to spend it with his loved ones.

Speaking on the 'New Heights' podcast, when asked how his Christmas was, he said: "F****** worst, I'm not gonna lie! I've had better. But it ended well. It ended well with good Christmas cheer and good people. That's always gonna save Christmas no matter if you lose to the Raiders or not."

The NFL star spent the big day with 'Anti-Hero' songstress Taylor, 34, her family and his dad Ed as an insider claimed how "special" it was for the families to be together and it had been such a "meaningful" time for Taylor.

A source told the Daily Mail: "Seeing their families together on such a special holiday was the best gift ever for Taylor.

“She’s never had this happen before and it made the holiday the most meaningful one for her.”

The source admitted Travis was left “bummed” his team didn’t win their festive match against the Raiders, but said he’s “at the point in his career where he does not let this get to him too much and is looking forward to the next game”.

Meanwhile, Travis's mother Donna Kelce was in Philadelphia supporting her 36-year-old son Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles but previously said she would fly to Kansas City after the holiday to spend time with “family, friends and Chiefs fans”.

