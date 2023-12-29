Lee Sun-kyun’s death sparks defence from police over gruelling grilling

Lee Sun-kyun’s death has sparked a defence from South Korean police over their intense interrogations of the ‘Parasite’ actor in the months before his passing.
The ‘Parasite’ actor, 48, was found unconscious in a car in a central Seoul park on Wednesday, South Korea’s emergency office announced, with the country’s Yonhap news agency reporting his body was found after his wife Jeon Hye-jin alerted police to what appeared to be a suicide note she had found from her husband.
South Korean police have now been forced to defend their grillings of the actor following a national outcry over the pressure and public shaming that may have contributed to his apparent suicide.
Three times, Incheon Metropolitan Police questioned Lee, who is best known for starring in the 2019 Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’, over allegations of illegal drug use, including one interrogation session that lasted all night.
Police chief Kim Hui-jung has said the measures were justified and carried out with the actor’s consent to ensure that his side of the story was heard.
He added: “The investigation of the deceased was conducted based on specific reports, testimony and evidence and under legally prescribed procedures.”
Kim also expressed “deep regret” over the actor’s death and offered condolences to his family.
Between Dec. 23 and 24, police interviewed Lee for 19 hours, though drug tests returned negative or inconclusive results, according to local media.
Lee was discovered dead on Wednesday after “writing a memo akin to a suicide note,” police told the Yonhap news agency.
The actor was found in a car parked in Seoul’s mid-northern Seongbuk district, and police confirmed that his body had been taken to the Seoul National University Hospital.
Lee had been under police investigation over his alleged use of marijuana and other psychoactive drugs since October.
South Korea has strict drug laws, with between six months in prison for some offences and 14 years for repeat offenders and dealers.
Lee was previously suspected of using illicit drugs at the residence of a hostess employed by a high-end bar in the capital’s glamorous Gangnam district. Yonhap said Lee claimed the hostess had “tricked” him into taking the drugs and that he was unaware of their illegal nature.
