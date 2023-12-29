Emma Heming Willis hails dementia-stricken husband Bruce in anniversary tributes

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Emma Heming Willis paid tribute to her “special” husband Bruce Willis on their 16th anniversary.



The 45-year-old model married ‘Die Hard’ star Bruce – now 68 and battling dementia – in March 2009 after two years of dating and has daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, nine, with the actor.



She posted a picture on her Instagram of her kissing Bruce on the cheek as part of a tribute to the longevity of their relationship and captioned the image: “16 years with this special man. My love and adoration for him only grows.”



In another post on her Instagram Story, Emma added: “16 years together!? Lord where did the time go.”



She also shared a slide featuring a photo of the couple kissing with the caption: “Sweet 16”, and in another picture of the pair hugging, Emma wrote she was “smitten” by Bruce.



Emma previously admitted she is “not good” as she continues to support Bruce in his dementia fight.



She made the admission in an update to her social media fans in which she urged fellow “care partners” to “look for something beautiful” in their otherwise “hard,” “stressful” days and send her photos of their lives.



Emma added on Instagram: “I know it looks like I’m out living my best life, (but) I have to make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life that I can. I do that for myself, I do that for our two children and (I do that for) Bruce, who would not want me to live any other way.



“So I don’t want it to be misconstrued that I’m good, ’cause I’m not. I’m not good.”



Emma added her thinking can often become “doom and gloom” and said putting her “best foot forward” is a daily task that “does not come to (her) easily”.



She said: “When we are not looking after ourselves, we cannot look after anyone that we love.”



Bruce, who also has children Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29, with his 61-year-old actress ex Demi Moore, retired from acting in 2022 due to the brain disorder aphasia affecting his ability to understand language.



His family later said he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which affects behaviour, problem-solving, planning and emotions.