Nick Carter’s sister Bobbie Jean ‘unresponsive in bathroom just like younger brother Aaron’ when she died

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Nick Carter’s sister Bobbie Jean was found unresponsive in the bathroom just like their younger brother Aaron when he died.



The 41-year-old was discovered in her home in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday morning by emergency workers who rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she was declared dead.



TMZ reported she was found unresponsive in the bathroom like Aaron at the time of his death aged 34 on Nov. 5, 2022.



Authorities have also revealed Bobbie Jean, who struggled with substance abuse and addiction throughout her life, was on probation for cocaine possession at the time of her death.



In June she was arrested for retail theft and drug possession after allegedly trying to steal $55 of crafts from a Brooksville, Florida, Hobby Lobby.



But her roommates informed authorities Bobbie Jean had stayed away from drugs since her release from prison.



Following a thorough search of Bobbie Jean’s bedroom and bathroom no narcotics or drug paraphernalia were found and no signs of foul play were discovered, it’s been reported.



News of her passing comes just over a year after Bobbie Jean’s brother Aaron was found dead in his bathtub after taking alprazolam and compressed gas difluoroethane – and 11 years after her sister Leslie Carter died from an overdose at 25.



Bobbie Jean’s mother Jane said in a statement about her girl’s passing: “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time.



“When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”



Referring to Bobbie Jean’s daughter, Jane added: “However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater.



“So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious 8-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”