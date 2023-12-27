Kanye West apologizes for making anti-Semitic comments

Kanye West has apologized for making anti-Semitic statements.
The 46-year-old star - who has legally changed his name to Ye - has taken to social media to issue an apology to the Jewish community, after previously making a series of offensive comments.
In a statement posted in Hebrew, Kanye wrote on Instagram: "I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions.
"It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.
"Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."
Despite this, the Anti-Defamation League has insisted that "actions will speak louder than words."
The non-profit organization - which combats anti-Semitism and extremism - said in a statement to CNN: "After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt.
"Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome."
Meanwhile, in 2022, Adidas cut ties with Kanye after he made a series of anti-Semitic remarks.
The sportswear brand previously had a lucrative partnership with the chart-topping rap star - but Adidas pulled his products in light of his offensive comments.
The company said at the time: "Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."
