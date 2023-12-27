'It's more muscular': Denis Villeneuve promises more action in Dune: Part Two

Denis Villeneuve has promised that 'Dune: Part Two' is "more of an action film" than its predecessor.
The 56-year-old director is back behind the camera for the second part of his epic sci-fi adaptation and he's explained how there will be a shift in tone from the first flick.
Denis told Total Film magazine: "The first movie was more mediative and contemplative. We were following a young man discovering a new planet, a new culture.
"The second movie ... it's more of an action film than the first part. It's more muscular."
Despite his promise of action, Denis has explained that the picture - which is released in March 2024 and adds Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken to an already starry cast - is one of the more "emotional" projects that he's worked on.
The 'Blade Runner 2049' filmmaker said: "I think it's much more emotional experience, and one of - if not the - most emotional movies I've made."
Villeneuve has revealed that the character of Lady Jessica (played by Rebecca Ferguson) has an integral role in the film.
He said: "At the end of the day (Jessica) is the puppet master of this story. I really wanted to make sure that her character would be prominent in the second part."
Javier Bardem reprises his role as Stilgar in the second movie and described how "no limits" were placed on the cast in the forthcoming film.
The acclaimed actor said: "In my opinion, the first one, which is an amazing movie, is like the appetiser. It's where Denis puts the cards on the table for us to understand the game, and, on this second one, we are playing the game with no limits."
