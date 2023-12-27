228115
Entertainment  

Oscar-winning 'Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun dies aged 48

Oscar winner passes

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 464418

'Parasite' star Lee Sun-kyun has died aged 48.

The actor - who was best known for starring in the Oscar-winning film - was found dead in a car in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday.

Earlier, his wife reported that the actor had left home and she found what appeared to be a suicide note, according to Yonhap, the South Korean news agency.

The movie star has recently been under investigation for his alleged use of marijuana and other drugs.

South Korea has tough drug laws in place. Drug crimes can, in fact, lead to up to 14 years in prison for repeat offenders and dealers.

However, the actor - who had been questioned three times by police in recent months - denied the allegations, insisting that he was tricked into taking drugs by a waitress.

Lee addressed the issue in October, when he was seen entering a police station in Incheon.

He told reporters at the time: "I sincerely apologise for causing great disappointment to many people by being involved in such an unpleasant incident."

The movie star - who made his acting debut in 2001 - also revealed that his family was suffering "pain" amid his legal troubles.

He explained: "I feel sorry for my family, which is enduring such difficult pain at this moment."

Over the weekend, Lee was questioned by police officers for 19 hours over his alleged drug use.

The actor was best known for starring in 'Parasite', Bong Joon-ho's 2019 Oscar-winning film. However, he played a variety of roles during his acting career and was a widely respected performer.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

221330


TheTango.net
Amy Winehouse’s estate suing two of the singer’s pals

Amy Winehouse’s estate suing two of the singer’s pals

Showbiz | December 27, 2023

Tiny men working on a fence

Must Watch | December 27, 2023

Nap time is over

Must Watch | December 27, 2023

Daily Dose- December 27, 2023

Daily Dose | December 27, 2023

Selena Gomez 'attracted' to the wrong people

Showbiz | December 27, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


226949
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



225222
225295