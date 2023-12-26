Cardi B and Offset sued by former landlords for trashing pad

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Cardi B and Offset are being sued for trashing their rented Los Angeles home.



The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker - who confirmed earlier this month she had split from the Migos rapper - and her estranged spouse moved into the property in early 2020 and lived there with their two children, Kulture, five, and two-year-old Wave, for "approximately 20 months."

They are now being sued by their former landlord for unpaid rent, utility fees and "significant property damage" to the abode.



According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pair allegedly "vacated the home without notice" in October 2023, having "failed to pay rent and utilities for a period of time."



The company, Rapkin and Associates, are looking to reclaim that money, as well as receive damages to compensate for "permanent stains and scratches" on the limestone tile floors, rugs, and curtains, and coloured paint marks on the white leather couches and dining room leather chairs."



The landlords also alleged the family left behind "burn marks on tables, counters, couches, chairs, and cabinets; broken furniture; broken speakers; and excessive holes and marks on the walls", and claim it could cost them up to $85,000 to get the luxury property back to the right standard.



They claimed they had tried to resolve the issue before filing a lawsuit but were ignored.



Neither Cardi nor Offset has yet responded to the lawsuit.



Earlier this month, the 'Money' singer confirmed she and Offset had split but she had been too "afraid" to admit they were not together for some time.



Addressing fan speculation after Cardi and Offset unfollowed one another on Instagram, she said in a Live video on the site: "I've been single for a minute now, but I have been afraid to like—not afraid I just don't know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign."



And Cardi, who married Offset in 2017, is excited about making a new start.



She added: "I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open. I don't know. I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I'm excited."



The couple previously split in 2018 shortly after their daughter was born amid rumours the Migos rapper - who has three children from previous relationships - had been unfaithful, but by early 2019, Cardi admitted they were "working things out".



However, she went on to file for divorce in 2020, only to call off the proceedings months later.