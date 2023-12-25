Cher doesn't care if people don't listen to new album

Cher doesn’t care if people don’t listen to her new album.
The 77-year-old singer has released her first ever festive LP, which is simply titled ‘Christmas’ and includes collaborations with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Michael Buble and Cyndi Lauper, but she isn’t worried about how well the record sells as she just knows she’s very proud of it.
She told Britain’s OK! magazine: “Even if no one ever listened to it, or no one ever bought it, it's still one of the best albums I've ever made and I would be proud.”
The album features covers of classic tracks and some new uptempo tracks because Cher was determined to keep things upbeat.
She said: “There are only two sad songs on the album.
"It's not your mother's Christmas album, you know? I didn't want to sing ‘Silent Night’ or all the songs that had been sung in better ways by better singers than me.”
Meanwhile, the ‘Believe’ hitmaker is happy society has stopped viewing women as having a “sell-by date” and doesn’t think older females are seen to have “lost their value” in the way they used to.
She said: “With men, it doesn't seem to matter nearly as much as it does for women. You see men in films and they're craggy-faced and they're old, but no one seems to mind it, but you didn't see women like that.
"But now women are able to get older and still be relevant. You just had this sell-by date it really didn't matter what kind of person you were.
“I mean, it helped if you looked better, but women lost their value starting at a certain age, which is kind of bulls***.”
