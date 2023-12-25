226931
Entertainment  

Dixie Chicks founding member Laura Lynch dies in car crash

Dixie Chicks founder dies

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 464260

Laura Lynch has died in a car crash at the age of 65.

The musician was the founding member of country band The Dixie Chicks - later renamed The Chicks - and performed as their lead singer in the early days of the group but was killed in a collision on Friday, her cousin Mick Lynch has confirmed to TMZ.

The outlet claimed she was killed "outside of El Paso, TX just after sunset while driving from there to nearby Dell City" when she had been driving on a highway and got into a collision.

As a founding member of the group, Laura released a string of albums along with Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire from 1990 but was replaced by Natalie Maines when she quit in 1993, choosing never to explicitly discuss her reasons for walking away from the band.

The Dixie Chicks are best known for their hits like 'Long Time Gone' and ' You Were Mine' and the surviving members of the band were quick to pay tribute to their former co-star, noting their "shock" at the tragedy.

In a statement, they said: "We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks. We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing, and traveling together. Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band."

The statement added that Laura had been "instrumental" in their early success and noted that her "undeniable talent" had played a major part in helping the band reach the heights of fame.

It continued: "Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West."

Laura is survived by her husband Mac Tull - whom she tied the knot with in 1997 - and their daughter, Asia.

