Entertainment  

Charlie Sheen 'attacked by neighbour in Malibu'

A 47-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly attacked Charlie Sheen at his home in Malibu.

The 58-year-old actor was allegedly attacked by Electra Schrock - a neighbour in the upmarket neighbourhood in California - who knocked on his door and then tried to strangle the Hollywood star.

A Los Angeles police spokesperson told Fox News: "The suspect, Electra Schrock, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury … and residential burglary."

The alleged incident took place on Wednesday and Schrock is set to be arraigned at the Van Nuys courthouse on Friday. Authorities have not yet suggested any motive for the alleged attack on the actor.

Meanwhile, Sheen has not made any public comment about the alleged attack. However, he reportedly didn't require any medical attention.

The former 'Two and a Half Men' star has previously battled drug and alcohol addiction, but Sheen recently revealed that he's been sober for almost six years.

The actor told PEOPLE: "Next month I'll be six years sober. I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It's all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys Max and Bob."

Sheen - who was the highest-paid actor on TV at one point in time - also revealed that he's developed a very consistent, disciplined routine, which has helped him to remain sober for so many years.

Discussing his daily routine, he shared: "Now I wake up early, around 4:30 or 5 a.m., get an early jump on the news, work out, answer emails.

"Then I get the kids up and help them with their morning routine - if you can call it a routine."

