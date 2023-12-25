Christina Aguilera is planning a "sexy" Las Vegas show.
The 43-year-old pop star is currently preparing for a residency at The Venetian Resort's Voltaire, and the show is set to be her sexiest in years.
A source told The Sun newspaper: "She’s kept a very low profile in the run-up to the gigs in order to maintain her health, but it’s safe to say things are going to go off with a bang.
"The show will be classic sexy Christina with an impressive set and dancers, but it will never take away from her voice.
"The venue is smaller than many in Sin City but that’s not stopped her going all out.
"The stage is being adapted from Kylie Minogue's show to include a new raised platform and stairs, while a complex set including a giant bed for her and her dancers to writhe on has also been added.
"She will be raised up as if flying over the stage for one of the numbers."
Christina first announced her residency in October.
At the time, the pop star promised that she'd create something unique for her fans.
She said in a statement: "I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before."
Christina is also excited to perform at an intimate venue in Sin City.
The 'What a Girl Wants' hitmaker - who previously had a residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas - said: "What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience."
Christina Aguilera plans a 'sexy' Las Vegas residency
'Sexy' Las Vegas residency
Christina Aguilera is planning a "sexy" Las Vegas show.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
Koala cools off in breeze
Monday Dose- December 25, 2023
Cardi B and Offset sued by former landlords
Dixie Chicks founding member Laura Lynch dies
- Cottage goes up in flamesSorrento - 8:31 am
- River search for girl resumesQuebec - 8:13 am
- Sex assault prelim setVernon - 8:00 am
- Metaphor for broken dreamVancouver - 7:43 am
- BC's mountains of glassBC - 7:39 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]