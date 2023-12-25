227728
222232
Entertainment  

Christina Aguilera plans a 'sexy' Las Vegas residency

'Sexy' Las Vegas residency

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 464256

Christina Aguilera is planning a "sexy" Las Vegas show.

The 43-year-old pop star is currently preparing for a residency at The Venetian Resort's Voltaire, and the show is set to be her sexiest in years.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "She’s kept a very low profile in the run-up to the gigs in order to maintain her health, but it’s safe to say things are going to go off with a bang.

"The show will be classic sexy Christina with an impressive set and dancers, but it will never take away from her voice.

"The venue is smaller than many in Sin City but that’s not stopped her going all out.

"The stage is being adapted from Kylie Minogue's show to include a new raised platform and stairs, while a complex set including a giant bed for her and her dancers to writhe on has also been added.

"She will be raised up as if flying over the stage for one of the numbers."

Christina first announced her residency in October.

At the time, the pop star promised that she'd create something unique for her fans.

She said in a statement: "I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before."

Christina is also excited to perform at an intimate venue in Sin City.

The 'What a Girl Wants' hitmaker - who previously had a residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas - said: "What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

221329


TheTango.net
Paramotor catches sky trash

Paramotor catches sky trash

Must Watch | December 25, 2023

Koala cools off in breeze

Must Watch | December 25, 2023

Monday Dose- December 25, 2023

Daily Dose | December 25, 2023

Cardi B and Offset sued by former landlords

Showbiz | December 25, 2023

Dixie Chicks founding member Laura Lynch dies

Music | December 24, 2023


227480
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


225408
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
226145



225295