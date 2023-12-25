227728
'He turned the grocery store into his stage': Jane Seymour encountered Dick Van Dyke entertaining in supermarket

Dick Van Dyke breaks into "a little song and dance" while doing his grocery shopping.

Jane Seymour has told how she encountered the 'Mary Poppins' actor while out in the supermarket and loved the way he was able to turn the shop into "his stage", entertaining other shoppers.

Speaking on the CBS special 'Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic', Jane said: "I would go to the local grocery store, pushing a trolley, and coming towards me I saw Dick Van Dyke.

“Well, of course I wondered if it was really him, but then people would surround him, and he'd suddenly break out into a little song and dance.

“I thought it was amazing.

"But anyway, I went back the next day, and he was back again, and I said, 'What's going on?' And he said, 'My wife always needs something. She sends me out every day.'

"He loved it. He turned the grocery store into his stage."

The 72-year-old actress also praised her 'Buttons: A Christmas Tale' star for the "amazing" effort he makes at Halloween.

She said: "He also, by the way, does the most amazing Halloween haunted house you've ever seen.

“It's a full-on production. And I saw him a couple of weeks ago there, and oh my God, it was so cool.”

Elsewhere on the special, Dick spoke of his sadness at outliving a number of his old friends but he's happy that he still has no problem forging new bonds with potential pals.

The 98-year-old star said: “I [once] had a bunch of friends there to say nice things but Mary Tyler Moore, Morey [Amsterdam] and [Rose Marie], Carl Reiner, Norman Lear — all the people that I always loved and associated with are gone, so I'm having to make new friends.

“I'm happy to say people come to me. I don't have to go out looking.”

