Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka split after 7 years of dating

Mariah Carey has reportedly split from Bryan Tanaka.
The 54-year-old pop star - who has 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon - struck up a relationship with dancer Bryan, 40, in 2016 but now an insider has claimed that the pair have called it quits because he is keen to start a family.
A source told PageSix: "He wants to have a family. That’s not where she is at."
Earlier this week, the 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' hitmaker went on her annual trip to Aspen, Colo alone and Bryan is also said to have been missing from her 'Merry Christmas One and All!' tour, which started in November.
A second source said: "He wants to start having his own life."
Just weeks ago, the 'Always Be My Baby' songstress - who is known by fans as the Queen of Christmas thanks to her multi-million-selling holiday single - admitted that she was "looking forward" to the festive period this year because last year's hadn't been "the greatest" time for her.
She told People: "I've been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year. Since last year—because last year wasn't the greatest. I'm thankful for them all, but it wasn't my most fun version of Christmas ever.
"I would say [I deal with it] bywriting. It's prayer. It's like these little things that can take you from possibly being in a really bad mood to just being in a better place immediately. And just really being thankful for all scenarios, all the moments that come ourway. I don’t read anything written about me. That’s one of my coping mechanisms. It's taking a bath.
"Look, come hell or high water, this year, this Christmas, we are going to have fun."
