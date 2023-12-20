Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Charlie Watts’ widow left more than £18 million in her will.



The late wife of the Rolling Stones drummer, Shirley Watts – who died 16 months after the rocker – bequeathed the fortune to her family.



Her will was published on Monday, and a copy seen by The Sun showed she left an estate valued at £18.3 million, left in trust to her close family.



The named beneficiaries were her daughter Seraphina, granddaughter Charlotte and brother Stephen Shepherd.



Seraphina has also got her parents' hideaway luxury pad in the south of France.



Two of Shirley’s staff – Carol Marner and Sharon Bentley – will also receive a tax-free payment equivalent to two years of their salaries.



Shirley met Charlie, who died aged 80 in August 2021 after fighting throat cancer, in 1961, before the Stones formed and when they were both at the Royal College of Art, London.



She was studying sculpture and Charlie was working towards a degree in graphic design.



They were married for 57 years, and while together Shirly was able to indulge her passion for horse breeding – becoming one of the world’s most renowned stable owners.



She died aged 84 last December last year and it was reported it July her and



Charlie’s collection of prized horses have been “re-homed.”



The couple ran a stable in Halsdon Manor, north Devon, and a spokesman for Charlie musician told the Daily Mail most of the 200 horses there have been “rehomed” since they passed away.



They added: “It’s as Shirley would have wanted. The horses were always her priority.”



It’s understood the stable was passed to Charlie and Shirley’s daughter Seraphina after their deaths.



A friend told the Mail about her bidding farewell to its mares and stallions: “She loves the horses and the business, but it’s too painful a reminder of her mum and dad.”



It’s believed the collection of horses are worth millions as they were predominantly Polish Arabian horses.