Jack Black wants Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 to be a musical

Jack Black wants the 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' sequel to be a musical like 'Joker 2'.
The 54-year-old actor plays Bowser in the record-breaking blockbuster and he has revealed he would love to reprise the role as Mario's arch-nemesis in a "full musical" titled 'Bowser’s Revenge'.
He told Variety: “I don’t like to mix my music and movies, unless they told me at the beginning.
“I’m real protective of the Tenacious D side of my career. They sent me a 30-second nugget of an idea, and it was hilarious. So I fleshed it out, added some lyrics and melody, and they loved it. And by God, they put it in the film. I couldn’t believe they did.”
Jack added: “I think it should be a full musical, like what Todd Phillips is supposedly doing with ‘Joker 2.’”
Chris Pratt, 44, voiced the legendary plumber Mario in the flick.
The 'Holiday' star recently insisted it was a "no-brainer" to play Bowser.
Jack told the BBC: "My instinct was to say 'yes' straight away, but then my agent says, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa. Wait a second. Let's negotiate with them.'
"But for me, it's one of those no-brainers. 'They want you to play Bowser in Super Mario Brothers?' That just sounds like a home run. There's a built-in audience of kids around the world who are familiar with this brand.
"So it's got that, and it's being made by Illumination who have done some of my favourite animations over the years.
"Who wouldn't want to party with that band? It's two ginormous brands meeting together in a perfect storm of entertainment."
