General Hospital star Cameron Mathison now 'cancer-free'

Cameron Mathison is cancer-free.
The 'General Hospital' star underwent successful surgery to treat kidney cancer in 2019, and his illness prompted him to seek professional help for his well-being, and the 54-year-old star has confirmed that he is fighting fit after his latest scan results came back clear.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I had my four-year cancer checkup, so I'm healthy, cancer-free... doing great. I'm stronger than I've ever been. I've got more energy than I've ever been. I worked really hard at it."
Cameron previously revealed he hired a health coach to get to learn more about his "health challenges."
He told People magazine: "I work with a health coach now — I thought I knew a lot about what I was doing in the right and the wrong ways or whatever, but in the last year, I'd say, maybe 14 months, I've learned more about my own specific health challenges and growth than I have probably in decades before that.
"It's good."
Cameron's cancer battle gave him a fresh outlook on life and a drive to help others more.
He explained: "The way that it's changed, it's increased my desire and my willingness and my effort and motivation to help others and to spread the word and just to be a benefit.
"I got so much help through my journey, and it's like, not everybody has that.
"I just try to do what I can and volunteer and do things, so it's really shifted that. Also, a level of more gratitude in my life here."
The former 'All My Children' star underwent partial nephrectomy surgery - where the tumour and a small part of the kidney are removed - in September 2019 and he reassured fans days later the operation had gone "very well."
He wrote on Instagram at the time: "The tumour is gone and I even got to keep 80 per cent of my kidney. We are all optimistic.
"Feeling loved and supported by my family and friends, including each and every one of you. I've been very overwhelmed and so grateful for all of the supportive comments and prayers."
General Hospital star Cameron Mathison now 'cancer-free'
Soap star 'cancer-free'
Cameron Mathison is cancer-free.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Watts' widow left millionsEntertainment - 6:55 am
- Meghan back to actingEntertainment - 6:50 am
- Plastic surgery for Xmas?Entertainment - 6:45 am
- Majors wants to clear nameEntertainment - 6:43 am
- A Super Mario musical?Entertainment - 6:41 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]