Lizzo requests tour stylist's 'meritless and salacious' discrimination lawsuit be dismissed

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Lizzo has requested a "meritless and salacious" lawsuit be dismissed after her tour stylist alleged she faced fat-shaming and racism while working for the star.



Asha Daniels - who worked with the 'About Damn Time' hitmaker's backing dancers on her 2023 tour - has claimed that she faced "racist and fat-phobic comments" from Amanda Nomura, Lizzo's wardrobe manager.



However, Lizzo's attorneys have since filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit and labelled Daniels a "disgruntled" employee.



According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Daniels "failed to perform the work that she was assigned and, eventually, just played hooky and refused to show up for work."



Lizzo is also facing another lawsuit from three of her backing dancers.



Daniels had told 'NBC News': "I felt like I was living in a madhouse. It was totally shocking."



Her wardrobe manager is accused of betraying the message behind Lizzo's music.



Daniels said: "I was listening to this black woman on this huge stage have this message of self-love and caring for others and being empathetic and being strong and standing up for others. And I was witnessing myself, the dancers and the background vocalists and my local team in every city be harassed and bullied regularly."



Daniels alleged that she heard Nomura "mock both Lizzo and Lizzo's background dancers on multiple occasions. Nomura would imitate the dancers and Lizzo by doing an offensive stereotypical impression of a black woman. Nomura would also refer to black women on the tour as 'dumb', 'useless', and 'fat'."



Daniels - who began work on Lizzo's tour in February - claims that she faced sexual harassment from Lizzo's management.



The designer also alleges that Nomura, the crew, and Lizzo's management team openly discussed the possibility of hiring sex workers for lewd acts while they were on tour in Amsterdam.



What's more, Daniels claims that she was forced to work 20-hour days and would often work seven days a week.



Lizzo, 35, is named in the lawsuit alongside her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, tour manager Carlina Gugliotta, and Nomura.



Lizzo has denied all of the allegations.



Stefan Friedman, her spokesperson, said in a statement: "We will pay this as much attention as it deserves. None."