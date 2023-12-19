Jonathan Majors found guilty of assault against ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.



The ‘Creed’ actor, 34, started his trial over the alleged attack on Dec. 4 at Manhattan Criminal Court, New York, and on Monday, the jury found the star guilty of two misdemeanour charges of domestic assault against his former partner Grace Jabbari.



A jury also found him not guilty on one count of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree.



Major’s sentencing will be held on Feb. 6, with the ‘Creed III’ star facing up to a year in jail.



In her closing argument, Majors' lawyer Priya Chaudhry branded Grace a “liar” and told jurors: “This entire case is built on Grace’s lies – and, boy, does Grace lie.”



It was believed Majors would testify, but he did not.



The actor has been ditched by his publicity agency and a string of film projects since the accusation against him was made.



He got a huge boost at the beginning of proceedings when the judge dismissed four of the seven counts after an agreement between the prosecution and the defence.



Majors denied assault with intent to cause physical injury, assault recklessly causing physical injury, aggravated harassment and harassment.



He was alleged to have slapped Grace on a ride home before apparently grabbing her hand and throwing her back into the vehicle when she got out.



Majors was also alleged to have got into the apparent row after Grace saw a text from another woman which said: “Wish I was kissing you right now.”



Prosecutor Michael Perez of the Manhattan District Attorney’s office used his opening statement in the trial to claim Majors beat up his then-lover to ‘cover up his infidelity’.



He told the jury: “Domestic violence is a pattern of behaviour that betrays an intimate partner’s trust and has historically taken place behind closed doors. It can take many forms… on March 25th 2023, the defendant, Jonathan Majors, committed domestic violence against his then romantic partner Grace Jabbari when he used physical violence to manipulate her, control her and physically hurt her.



“The defendant over the course of relationship with Grace Jabbari used a cruel and manipulative pattern of psychological and physical abuse that culminated in the tragic end of their relationship.”