Entertainment  

Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles, says sister in new interview

The Canadian Press - | Story: 463352

Celine Dion's sister says the Grammy Award-winning singer doesn't have control of her muscles.

In a new French-language interview, Claudette Dion told "7Jours" that Celine is working hard to overcome her illness, a rare neurological disorder called "stiff person syndrome," which affects an estimated one in a million people.

Claudette says the illness is not yet well understood by current medical science, noting that vocal cords are muscles too.

The 75 year-old says the Fondation Maman Dion, where she is CEO and spokesperson, receives numerous messages asking about Celine's health and wellbeing.

Claudette Dion says she hopes her sister can return to the stage one day, but isn't certain when that could happen.

The Quebec-born songstress announced her diagnosis in December 2022 after experiencing sudden severe muscle spasms that forced the cancellation of many tour dates.

