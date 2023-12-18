George Clooney thinks he's 'punching above his weight' with wife Amal

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

George Clooney thinks he is "punching above his weight" with his wife Amal.



The 62-year-old actor tied the knot with human rights lawyer Amal, 45, in 2014 but joked that "everyone" would agree with him when it comes to the notion that she is out of his league.



Asked if he thinks he is "punching above his weight" with Amal, he told PageSix: "Yes, and I still do [think that]. Everyone would say the same thing."



Just days ago, the 'Ticket to Paradise' star admitted he has become used to playing second fiddle to the barrister over recent years as he joked he has been reduced to being her "plus-one" since they got married and he now has to introduce himself simply s Amal Clooney's husband.



He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "My entire career has been reduced to a plus-one now.



"I did one of those Women in Film things a couple years ago, and I had to introduce myself as 'Amal Clooney's husband' because, honestly, I was dead otherwise."



George is one of the world's most recognisable film stars but, he accepts that his wife often steals the limelight whenever they're on a red carpet together.



He said: "She cleans up. I'm always embarrassed because I'm wearing something that I've worn, like, 1,000 times."



Meanwhile, George has six-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with Amal and previously admitted that he loves the challenge of fatherhood, even though his happiness came as something of a surprise to him.



Speaking on the 'WTF with Marc Maron' podcast, he said: "They're funny, and they pull pranks on me. I just look at them thinking, I couldn't be happier and I couldn't be more surprised at how happy I am."