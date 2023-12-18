Sharon Osbourne thinks she's done having cosmetic surgery

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Sharon Osbourne thinks she's done having surgery.



The TV personality has undergone several face lifts and more recently has hit the headlines after losing too much weight after having the celebrity injection Ozempic.



However, at 71, the talk show star - who is married to rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 75, with whom she has three children - says she shouldn't really be going under the knife.



On her openness about her procedures over the years, she told Woman magazine: "I have [been] and I don't get why you wouldn't be. There's no shame in it, so why are people embarrassed? If there's something on your face or body that you don't like and you're in a position to change it, change it. If you're unhappy and it will make you feel happier, do it."



Asked if she's planning to have more work done, she replied: "It's difficult because I don't know what's going to drop in the next four or five years.



I'm at an age where I shouldn't really have any more surgery, so I don't think so."



Sharon took Ozempic despite not being overweight.



She said: "I started using it in November last year.



It's advertised on TV in the US and promises 15 pound weight loss, so doctors started prescribing it to their overweight patients. I was 142 pounds when I started using it."



The 'Osbournes' star - who dropped to a worrying 97 pounds and had to put some weight back on - believes there are many stars who have taken Ozempic but not admitted to it.



She went on: "I've always been anything up to 40 or 50 pounds overweight. I'd lose it and then put it back on within two months and the going back and forth was frustrating. For the first two or three weeks I felt very nauseous, The nausea went away, but once you're on it you don't feel hungry and you don't eat.



"It's not talked about but you can get a blockage in your bowel.



"So many people have gone on Ozempic for weight loss but I think I am the only person who has been honest about it."