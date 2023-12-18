Sharon Osbourne thinks she's done having surgery.
The TV personality has undergone several face lifts and more recently has hit the headlines after losing too much weight after having the celebrity injection Ozempic.
However, at 71, the talk show star - who is married to rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 75, with whom she has three children - says she shouldn't really be going under the knife.
On her openness about her procedures over the years, she told Woman magazine: "I have [been] and I don't get why you wouldn't be. There's no shame in it, so why are people embarrassed? If there's something on your face or body that you don't like and you're in a position to change it, change it. If you're unhappy and it will make you feel happier, do it."
Asked if she's planning to have more work done, she replied: "It's difficult because I don't know what's going to drop in the next four or five years.
I'm at an age where I shouldn't really have any more surgery, so I don't think so."
Sharon took Ozempic despite not being overweight.
She said: "I started using it in November last year.
It's advertised on TV in the US and promises 15 pound weight loss, so doctors started prescribing it to their overweight patients. I was 142 pounds when I started using it."
The 'Osbournes' star - who dropped to a worrying 97 pounds and had to put some weight back on - believes there are many stars who have taken Ozempic but not admitted to it.
She went on: "I've always been anything up to 40 or 50 pounds overweight. I'd lose it and then put it back on within two months and the going back and forth was frustrating. For the first two or three weeks I felt very nauseous, The nausea went away, but once you're on it you don't feel hungry and you don't eat.
"It's not talked about but you can get a blockage in your bowel.
"So many people have gone on Ozempic for weight loss but I think I am the only person who has been honest about it."
Sharon Osbourne thinks she's done having cosmetic surgery
Sharon done with surgery
Sharon Osbourne thinks she's done having surgery.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Chilly rescue for swimmerTsawwassen - 7:40 am
- BC Hydro forced to buyBC - 7:29 am
- Madonna: miracle I'm aliveEntertainment - 7:15 am
- KISS lives on as avatarsEntertainment - 7:11 am
- Kendall, Bad Bunny splitEntertainment - 7:07 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]