Travis Scott was forced to cancel Friday's (15.12.23) Chicago concert because of a flight delay.
The 32-year-old rapper was due to bring his 'Utopia – Circus Maximus' Tour to Chicago’s United Center but had to postpone after his plane was stuck on a runway for "24 hours".
He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "I literally spent 24 hrs on a runway. Craziest [thing] ever."
He added on Instagram: "U ever spent 24 hrs on a runway I have."
He promised fans he will be back in January, writing: "To my people in Chicago I was so ready to go crazyyyy. Chicago always been one of my favorite places. To go ham and been waiting for it the whole tour. I will be back the first couple days of January."
A message on the venue's X account stated: "Travis Scott’s show at United Center scheduled for tonight has been postponed. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be posted here and emailed to ticketholders directly when available."
A later message added: "Travis Scott Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus scheduled for December 15, 2023, has been rescheduled to January 3, 2024.
"All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. For any questions regarding refunds, please check with your point of purchase."
Travis Scott cancels concert after getting stuck on runway for 24 hours
Flight delay cancels concert
Travis Scott was forced to cancel Friday's (15.12.23) Chicago concert because of a flight delay.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Pharmacy pot quashed Georgia - 9:52 am
- Call for Perry investigationEntertainment - 9:15 am
- Helping seniors be activeVernon - 9:00 am
- Flight delay cancels concertEntertainment - 8:47 am
- New calls for truce Gaza - 8:43 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]