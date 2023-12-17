Travis Scott cancels concert after getting stuck on runway for 24 hours

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Travis Scott was forced to cancel Friday's (15.12.23) Chicago concert because of a flight delay.



The 32-year-old rapper was due to bring his 'Utopia – Circus Maximus' Tour to Chicago’s United Center but had to postpone after his plane was stuck on a runway for "24 hours".



He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "I literally spent 24 hrs on a runway. Craziest [thing] ever."



He added on Instagram: "U ever spent 24 hrs on a runway I have."



He promised fans he will be back in January, writing: "To my people in Chicago I was so ready to go crazyyyy. Chicago always been one of my favorite places. To go ham and been waiting for it the whole tour. I will be back the first couple days of January."



A message on the venue's X account stated: "Travis Scott’s show at United Center scheduled for tonight has been postponed. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be posted here and emailed to ticketholders directly when available."



A later message added: "Travis Scott Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus scheduled for December 15, 2023, has been rescheduled to January 3, 2024.



"All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. For any questions regarding refunds, please check with your point of purchase."