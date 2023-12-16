225149
Gwyneth Paltrow's ski trial 'is solid gold for theatre'

Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision trial has been turned into a new stage show.

The 51-year-old actress won her high-profile case earlier this year, after she was accused of causing a collision between herself and Terry Sanderson on a ski slope in 2016, and Linus Karp, of Awkward Productions, has now confessed to being captivated by the "ridiculousness" of the trial.

Linus told Sky News: "An Oscar-winning actress, Goop's founding queen, put in a courtroom in Utah having this man who is quite far from a Hollywood celebrity accusing her of these things … the silliness of it in a courtroom where everything is taken so seriously.

"The ridiculousness of it just made it so captivating."

Joseph Martin - who plays Sanderson - thinks the trial represented "solid gold for theatre".

He said: "In the world of 24-hour rolling news, social media and television cameras being in courtrooms like that, every moment is an instant meme.

"It's clicked instantly online, which gives you so much theatrical material to dive into."

Gwyneth was awarded $1 in damages after a jury found that Sanderson was "100 percent" at fault for the accident.

Following the verdict, the actress admitted that she was "pleased" with the outcome.

Gwyneth said in a statement: "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity.

"I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."

More recently, Gwyneth explained that she was determined to "do the right thing" during the trial.

The Hollywood star told PEOPLE: "I found myself in that situation and it was really important to me to go there and try to do the right thing."

