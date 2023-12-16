227540
Entertainment  

Selena Gomez 'is truly in love' with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez 'in love'

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 462982

Selena Gomez's family "absolutely approves" of her relationship with Benny Blanco.

The 31-year-old singer recently revealed that she's dating the record producer, and Selena is reportedly feeling happier than she has done in a "really long time".

A source told Us Weekly: "Selena hasn’t felt this happy about anybody she’s dated in a really long time.

"Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together."

Selena's family are also enthusiastic about her new romance.

The insider explained: "Selena’s family absolutely approves of this relationship and they’re thrilled to see her so happy and in love."

Earlier this month, Selena took to social media to reveal that she's dating the 35-year-old producer.

She wrote on Instagram: "He is my absolute everything in my heart. He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end."

Last year, meanwhile, Selena revealed that she was prepared to risk heartbreak in the pursuit of love.

The chart-topping star explained that she remained determined to find love, despite her previous setbacks.

Selena - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber, Zedd and The Weeknd - told the 'On Purpose' podcast: "I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love. But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself - an armour if you will - and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope."

The brunette beauty explained that she was willing to take some risks in her love life.

She said: "Of course there are days that I feel so far away. But I would rather continue to get my heartbroken than to not feel at all."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

221330


TheTango.net
Strange DIY

Strange DIY

Galleries | December 16, 2023

Zach Braff still close to Florence Pugh

Showbiz | December 16, 2023

The greatest waitress of all-time

Must Watch | December 16, 2023

Dolphin elated by kisses

Must Watch | December 16, 2023

Weekend Dose- December 16, 2023

Daily Dose | December 16, 2023


226281
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
221091


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


225408
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
222558



226829