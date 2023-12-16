Mayim Bialik has been axed as the host of 'Jeopardy!'.
The 48-year-old actress - who previously shared hosting duties with Ken Jennings - has taken to social media to announce that she's left the long-running game show.
Mayim wrote on Instagram: "As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you (sic)"
Sony Pictures has also confirmed Mayim's departure from the show.
The company said in a statement: "We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated 'Jeopardy!'.
"We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to 'Jeopardy!', and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials."
Mayim became one of two hosts of 'Jeopardy!' back in 2021, and the actress previously admitted that she felt honoured to become the programme's first full-time female host.
The actress - who stepped back from her role amid the writers' strike earlier this year - said: "I think being a female is its own mark. My grandparents were immigrants to this country, so I think for me, being in two generations being a woman and a host in that iconic role blows my mind."
Mayim Bialik axed as the host of Jeopardy!
Bialik out at Jeopardy!
Mayim Bialik has been axed as the host of 'Jeopardy!'.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- $12.6 M for sewer projectKamloops - 3:30 pm
- Next steps for new hotel?Summerland - 3:20 pm
- Crash closes Highway 1Revelstoke/Golden - 2:15 pm
- Gleaners 'beet' hungerVernon - 2:00 pm
- Tourism board adds expertBig White - 2:00 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]