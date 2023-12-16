Mayim Bialik axed as the host of Jeopardy!

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Mayim Bialik has been axed as the host of 'Jeopardy!'.



The 48-year-old actress - who previously shared hosting duties with Ken Jennings - has taken to social media to announce that she's left the long-running game show.



Mayim wrote on Instagram: "As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you (sic)"



Sony Pictures has also confirmed Mayim's departure from the show.



The company said in a statement: "We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated 'Jeopardy!'.



"We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to 'Jeopardy!', and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials."



Mayim became one of two hosts of 'Jeopardy!' back in 2021, and the actress previously admitted that she felt honoured to become the programme's first full-time female host.



The actress - who stepped back from her role amid the writers' strike earlier this year - said: "I think being a female is its own mark. My grandparents were immigrants to this country, so I think for me, being in two generations being a woman and a host in that iconic role blows my mind."