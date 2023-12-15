Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

will.i.am thinks Britney Spears is an "awesome warrior".



The 48-year-old record producer has worked with Britney, 42, for more than a decade, and he's praised her strength of character.



The Black Eyed Peas star told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "She’s awesome as a contributor, and it’s awesome that there is a trust."



Will and Britney previously worked together on the chart-topping single 'Scream and Shout'.



The producer loves working with Britney and he's been amazed by her resilience amid her personal struggles.



He said: "She’s a very sweet girl … amazing personality and strong to be able to endure. I love making music with her. She’s dope and her contributions to the culture have been really awesome, especially with dance."



Will - who executive-produced Britney's 2013 album, 'Britney Jean' - also insisted that he'll always support the pop star.



He shared: "I salute and thank her for her contributions. And I always pray for strength because she’s an awesome warrior. I got her back."



Earlier this year, Britney split from her husband Sam Asghari.



The pop star subsequently took to social media to admit that she was "a little shocked" about their break-up.



Britney wrote on Instagram: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business. But, I couldn’t take the pain any more, honestly."



Britney also thanked her fans for their support.



She said: "In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you.



"I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that. I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but for some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses."