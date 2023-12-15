Taylor Swift celebrates 34th birthday with star-studded party

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Taylor Swift celebrated her 34th birthday party by throwing a star-studded party in New York.



The 'Shake It Off' star reached the milestone on Wednesday and she marked it by hosting a dinner at Freemans Restaurant in the Big Apple for celebrity friends including Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Jack Antonoff and Zoe Kravitz which was followed by an outing to Manhattan night club The Box.



The singer later took to Instagram to share pictures from the party and thank fans for their well wishes, writing: "Can’t believe this year … actually … happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday."



Taylor was presented with a cake emblazoned with the words "Birthday Girl of the Year" which appeared to be a reference to her recently being named Time magazine's Person of the Year.



Other guests at the party included actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry, 'Queer Eye' star Antoni Porowski, Este Haim and Alana Haim as well as Taylor's childhood friend Abigail Anderson.



It's believed the singer's boyfriend Travis Kelce was unable to attend the bash because he was busy training with the Kansas City Chiefs, but the couple are said to have celebrated her birthday early by attending a holiday party in Kansas City together on Sunday.



Taylor was first linked to the sportsman in September when she was seen attending one of his games for the Kansas City Chiefs but she recently admitted they were already a couple by the time the world found out about their romance.



She told Time magazine: "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.



"We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.



"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."