Taylor Swift breaks Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing tour in history

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' has broken the Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing music tour.
The 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker, 33, has become the first artist to exceed a billion dollars, having earned $1.04 billion for the tour so far, which will wrap after 151 shows in December 2024, according to Pollstar.
The 33-year-old record-breaker has beaten Sir Elton John’s five-year 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' farewell tour, which saw the 76-year-old music legend rake in $939 million for 328 shows.
What's more, the chart-topper has managed to earn more than Beyonce and Bruce Springsteen combined.
The 'Break My Soul' hitmaker's 56-date 'Renaissance World Tour' trumped Madonna's previous tour record with $579 million in revenue.
So far, 72,000 people have attended each concert with the concert grossing more than $17 million per show.
According to the report, Taylor has also made $200 million from merchandise so far.
The Grammy winner has been smashing records left right and centre.
Taylor - who was recently crowned Time magazine's Person of the Year - is Spotify’s most-streamed artist globally in 2023.
The streaming giant revealed its annual Wrapped campaign for the past year and the ‘Blank Space' hitmaker overtook Bad Bunny to take the title, bringing an end to three years of dominance for the Puerto Rican rapper.
Taylor surpassed 26.1 billion streams worldwide since the start of the year, and she was the most-streamed artist in the US and the UK.
'1989 (Taylor's Version)' was named the biggest-selling album of the year and Taylor broke the Billboard 200 record for the most albums charting at the same time when 10 of her records charted simultaneously.
