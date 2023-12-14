227203
Fox picks up B.C.-shot crime drama 'Murder in a Small Town' for upcoming fall lineup

Fox has ordered the B.C.-shot crime drama “Murder in a Small Town” for its fall lineup next year.

Based on the “Karl Alberg” novel series by late Canadian author L.R. Wright, Fox says the series will star Vancouver's Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk.

Production is slated to begin January in British Columbia.

Fox says it obtained the U.S. rights to the series, which hails from the Vancouver-based Sepia Films in association with L.A.'s Future Shack Entertainment.

Sutherland stars as Karl Alberg, a detective who moves to a quiet coastal town in search of peace of mind but finds "this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets," the logline reads.

Fox says the series will be directed by Toronto's Milan Cheylov with Vancouver's Ian Weir on board as head writer.

