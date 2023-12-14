Rapper 2 Chainz doing 'good' after recent car accident

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

2 Chainz's recent car crash "could have been worse."



The 46-year-old rap star - whose real name is Tauheed Epps - has taken to social media that he's doing "good" following his accident in Miami over the weekend.



Alongside a photo from the crash scene, 2 Chainz wrote on Instagram: "This the car that hit us from behind. Praise God for the blessings, Things could have been worse, but it wasn’t, don’t wanna pity party, but I do appreciate every single person that checked up on me, sometimes someone in my position don’t feel like the love real or maybe it’s mind thing, but I truly felt the love and don’t worry bout me, I’m good."



2 Chainz was driving on the I-95 and about to exit the highway when his vehicle was hit by another car.



The rap star "suffered neck injuries and possibly other injuries," according to TMZ.



2 Chainz actually took to Instagram following the accident to share a video of himself being loaded into an ambulance.



Meanwhile, in September, 2 Chainz revealed how he was embracing "getting old."



The music star also shared some information about his domestic bliss with wife Kesha Ward.



2 Chainz - who posted a video of himself cutting the grass with his spouse cheering him on - said on Instagram: "I have a really large yard and I just wanted to cut the grass. I’ve never cut the grass; I stayed at apartments my whole life until me and Kesha got together … I was payin’ people to do stuff, so this my first time as a man - it’s kinda crazy but I had a ball!"



The rapper captioned the post: "Is this what they mean by getting old. I found this to be very therapeutic !!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!!!! 9/12 #virgoseason."