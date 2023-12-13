Andre Braugher hailed as ‘one of the funniest people’ by ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ creators

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Andre Braugher has been remembered as “one of the funniest people” by the co-creators of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’.



The actor, who died aged 61 on Monday (11.12.23) after a brief illness, was best known to many of his younger fans for playing Captain Raymond Holt in the comedy cop series, but also had a long and critically-acclaimed career playing parts in ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ and the movie ‘Glory’.



‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ creators Dan Goor and Michael Shur, both 48, said about working with him on their show in a statement to Deadline: “Like everyone who was fortunate enough to know Andre, we are heartbroken by the news of his passing. He was one of the most talented dramatic actors in history, and then he decided to try comedy, and he was instantly one of the funniest people ever to do it.”



They added: “But even greater than his acting talent was the happiness and joy he brought to those around him.



“And his smile… he had the greatest, brightest, most wonderful smile.



“Our thoughts and love go to his beautiful, amazing family, whom he loved more than anything. We are grateful for the time we had with him.”



Andre was reportedly last pictured in public over a year ago, at the series finale event for Paramount+'s ‘The Good Fight’.



He said in 2019 about his experience acting on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’: “I just felt as though it was an opportunity to do something strikingly different from the rest of my career.



“I like it because it just simply opens up my mind and forces me to think in a different way.



“So I think I’ve become much more sort of supple as an actor, and more open to the incredible number of possibilities of how to play a scene.”