‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Andre Braugher dies aged 61

André Braugher has died aged 61.
The ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star passed away on Monday, according to Deadline, apparently after a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, and three sons, Michael, Isaiah and John.
Fans have flooded André’s final Instagram post with comments on their devastation.
One said online: “Rest in peace, legend!”, while another added: “RIP Captain.”
A third said: “I’ll never get over it. I love you André.”
André expanded his fanbase to a younger audience with his portrayal of Captain Ray Holt on popular cop comedy show ‘Brooklyn Nine- Nine’, earning himself four Emmy nominations for the role.
But he had spent years admired for his part in NBC’s groundbreaking police drug drama ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’, in which he played Detective Frank Pembleton from 1992 to 1998.
He won an Emmy for his work on the critically-acclaimed series.
It was also while working on the show when he met his wife, fellow actress Ami Brabson.
The couple married in 1991 and welcome three kids.
Among André’s other roles included in films ‘City of Angels’ and ‘The Mist’.
He also had cameos in popular shows ‘New Girl’ and ‘House’.
Along with his wife and kids, André is also survived by his brother Charles Jennings and his mum Sally Braugher.
