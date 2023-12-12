Actress Shirley Anne Field dies aged 87

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Shirley Anne Field has died at the age of 87.



The actress starred opposite Sir Michael Caine in the 1966 comedy 'Alfie' and before that alongside the late Albert Finney in the 1960 film 'Saturday Night and Sunday Morning'.

Her family announced on Monday that she had passed away the day before.



In a statement, her family said: "It is with great sadness that we are sharing the news that Shirley Anne Field passed away peacefully on Sunday... surrounded by her family and friends. Shirley Anne will be greatly missed and remembered for her unbreakable spirit and her amazing legacy spanning more than five decades on stage and screen."



Following a modelling career in the 1950s, Shirley moved into acting and was cast in the comedy 'Loser Takes All' and musical film 'It's A Wonderful World' but her breakthrough role came when she was cast in the kitchen-sink drama 'The Entertainer' opposite screen legend Laurence Olivier.



In 2012, the film star - who had daughter Nicola, 53, with late ex-husband Charles Crichton-Stuart - explained that she had been signed to the same agent as Dame Joan Collins, 90, early on in her career and that even though they were all "at risk" of predatory behaviour, she and her fellow actresses all aspired to be like the then-starlet who would go on to achieve major recognition for her role in 'Dynasty'.



She told The Yorkshire Post: "“I was the youngest and Joan Collins was possibly the oldest. But we all wanted to be like her because she had a pink sports car, lived in Hollywood and earned £120 a week! It’s a horrible experience being a teenager in the film industry: you’re exposed to all the wrong influences. It was a very predatory world; you were always at risk."