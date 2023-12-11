Barbie and Succession lead Golden Globe Award nominations

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

'Barbie' and 'Succession' lead the Golden Globe nominations with nine each.



The year's biggest film was unsurprisingly the most recognised in the movie categories when the shortlists for the 81st annual ceremony were unveiled on Monday, while the final season of the HBO drama led the way on the television side.



The Warner Bros. blockbuster was closely followed in the movie categories by its box office rival, 'Oppenheimer', which had eight nods, and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and 'Poor Things', which tied on seven.



'Barbie' and 'Poor Things' are up for Best Picture (Musical or Comedy) alongside 'Air', 'American Fiction', 'The Holdovers', and 'May December', while 'Oppenheimer' and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' are joined in the Best Picture (Drama) category by 'Anatomy of a Fall', 'Maestro', 'Oppenheimer', 'Past Lives' and 'The Zone of Interest'.



'Barbie' also secured nods for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who are up for Best Actress (Musical or Comedy) and Best Supporting Actor (Musical or Comedy) respectively, and there's a Best Director nomination for Greta Gerwig. The filmmaker is also shortlisted for Best Screenplay alongside co-writer and partner Noah Baumbach. In addition, the Best Original Song category features three tracks from the movie's soundtrack, 'What Was I Made For?' by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, 'I'm Just Ken' and 'Dance the Night', both of which were written by Mark ROnson and Andrew Wyatt, with Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin also having credits on the latter track.



Best Actress (Drama) will be contested by Annette Bening (‘Nyad’), Lily Gladstone ('Killers of the Flower Moon’), Sandra Hüller (‘Anatomy of a Fall’), Greta Lee (‘Past Lives’), Carey Mulligan ('Maestro’) and Cailee Spaeny ('Priscilla’), while Margot faces competition in the Musical or Comedy division from Fantasia Barrino ('The Color Purple'), Jennifer Lawrence ('No Hard Feelings’), Natalie Portman ('May December’), Alma Pöysti ('Fallen Leaves') and Emma Stone ('Poor Things').



The shortlist for Best Actor (Drama) includes 'Maestro' star Bradley Cooper - who is also up for Best Director for his work on the film - Leonardo DiCaprio (‘Killers of the Flower Moon'), Colman Domingo ('Rustin’), Barry Keoghan (‘Saltburn’), Cillian Murphy ('Oppenheimer’) and Andrew Scott ('All of Us Strangers’), while Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) will go to either Nicolas Cage (‘Dream Scenario’), Timothée Chalamet ('Wonka’, Matt Damon (‘Air’), Paul Giamatti (‘The Holdovers’), Joaquin Phoenix (‘Beau Is Afraid’), or Jeffrey Wright (‘American Fiction’)



In the TV categories, both 'Succession' and 'The Bear' were nominated in every field they were eligible for, with the family media saga having three nods in both the Best Actor (Drama) and Best Supporting Actor (Musical, Comedy or Drama) categories, with Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong up for the former alongside Gary Oldman ('Slow Horses'), Dominic West ('The Crown'), and Pedro Pascal ('The Last of Us') and Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgard up for the latter alongside Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show'), James Marsden ('Jury Duty') and Ebon Moss-Bachrach ('The Bear').



Sarah Snook from 'Succession' is also nominated for Best Actress (Drama) alongside Dame Helen Mirren ('1923'), Bella Ramsey ('The Last of Us'), Keri Russell ('The Diplomat'), Imelda Staunton ('The Crown') and Emma Stone ('The Curse').



Elsewhere, Meryl Streep broke her own record for the most Golden Globe nominations and will be looking for her ninth win after being shortlisted 33 times, with this year's nod coming in the Best Supporting Actress (Musical, Comedy or Drama) category for 'Only Murders in the Building'.



'Succession' will face competition from '1923', 'The Crown', 'The Diplomat', 'The Last of Us', and 'The Morning Show' for the Best Drama Series prize, while Best Musical or Comedy Series will be contested by 'Abbott Elementary', 'Barry', 'The Bear', 'Jury Duty', 'Only Murders in the Building' and 'Ted Lasso'.



Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie will see either 'All the Light We Cannot See', 'Beef', 'Daisy Jones and the Six', 'Fargo', 'Fellow Travelers' or 'Lessons in Chemistry' take home the award.



This year's ceremony will air live on CBS on 7 January, as well as being available on the CBS app and to stream on Paramount+.