Taylor Swift splurging more than £10M on private estate in London

Taylor Swift is reportedly splashing out more than £10 million to build a private estate in London.



‘London Boy’ singer Taylor, 33, recently became a billionaire and her reported new pad in the north of the capital is apparently set to be fitted out with a swimming pool as well as an orangery.



The Sun on Sunday reported it has obtained planning documents for the singer’s new development, and said the property being developed used to belong to a politician, and has an “army of tradespeople expanding and re-designing it to suit her needs.”



A source told the publication: “It is no secret that Taylor loves London, and she has been looking for a base in the capital for a long time.



“She loves the culture and vibe of the city, and is particularly at home in North London, so this estate makes perfect sense.



“Her song ‘London Boy’ was a love letter to the city as much as it was to a bloke, and that is why so many areas are mentioned in it.



“She is thrilled with this new property as it gives her roots here, but is taking her time to make sure it fits all her needs and is ultra secure.”



Taylor wrote the song ‘London Boy’ in 2019 and has long had a soft spot for the capital as she has dated Brits including Calvin Harris, 39, and 29-year-old Harry Styles, and has lived in London with her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 32.



She is now dating NFL player Travis Kelce, 34, but lived in London with Joe in London’s Crouch End before their six-year relationship ended in April.



Her reported new pad is near homes owned by Ricky Gervais, Liam Gallagher and Keira Knightley – and Abbey Road studios, where The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Adele have recorded.