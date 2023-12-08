Keanu Reeves' home has been targeted by burglars wearing ski masks.
The Hollywood actor's property in Los Angeles was broken into in the early hours of Thursday morning (07.12.23) by a group of masked thugs who were caught on security cameras smashing a window to gain access to the house and then making off with a firearm.
The raid came hours after cops were called to the house around 7pm on Wednesday evening (06.12.23) to investigate after an anonymous phone call which reported a trespasser.
According to TMZ.com, officers of the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the property and conducted a search but left after finding nothing was amiss. They were then called back to the house around 1am after the gang smashed their way into the actor's home and set off an alarm.
The website reports the burglars were seen on security footage wearing ski masks over their faces.
Keanu - known for playing hitman John Wick who hunts down a gang of burglars who broke into his house and killed his puppy - was not at home at the time of the incident and TMZ reports it's unclear if anything else was taken apart from one firearm.
It comes a decade after 'The Matrix' star came face-to-face with an intruder who broke into his home in the middle of the night.
Back in 2014, Keanu was woken by noises coming from his library and found a woman who told him she'd come to meet him. The actor is believed to have dealt with the situation calmly and contacted police who took the unnamed female into custody and booked her in for a psychiatric evaluation.
Three days later, Keanu had another similar situation to deal with when he found a naked woman swimming in his pool. He contacted authorities and was later granted a restraining order to keep her away from him and his property.
Keanu Reeves' home targeted by burglars wearing ski masks
Reeves' home targeted
Keanu Reeves' home has been targeted by burglars wearing ski masks.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Arena closure fight heats upSalmon Arm - 4:00 pm
- Thieves hit Upper MissionKelowna - 3:55 pm
- Sauces, soup bases recalledCanada - 3:48 pm
- Fire review to take placeBanff - 3:46 pm
- Court upholds gag orderUnited States - 3:46 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]