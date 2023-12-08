Def Leppard launch massive US tour with Journey

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Def Leppard are heading out on a massive US tour with Journey.



The rockers are teaming up for the 'JOURNEY x DEF LEPPARD Summer Stadium Tour 2024' which will take them to 23 cities throughout the summer of 2024 with stops in Seattle, Atlanta, Detroit, Nashville and Pittsburgh and they will be bringing along Heart, Cheap Trick and the Steve Miller Band as support acts.



The tour was announced in a post on Instagram, which read: "JUST ANNOUNCED!!! Def Leppard and @journeyofficial are teaming up to rock 2024 with @stevemillerband, @heartofficial, and @cheaptrick! Rock Brigade Concert Club members get exclusive first access to pre-sale tickets and VIP Packages on Tuesday, December 12 (10am) at https://DefLeppardRockBrigade.com.



"General tickets will go on sale Friday, December 15 with a special fan pre-sale on Tuesday, December 12 (11am). Visit https://DefLeppardJourney2024.com for tour dates + ticketing information."



Def Leppard star Joe Elliott said: "Def Leppard and Journey will be reuniting and hitting the road together for the summer stadium tour with Steve Miller, Cheap Trick and Heart on select shows, which makes for an amazing night of music ! Having just completed a sensational 18-month run promoting our 'Diamond Star Halos' album, we shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history. We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves … so, wanna join us !??! … See you in the summer!"



Journey added in a statement: "We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2024 with so many good friends as part of this tour. No matter which city you come to this will be an amazing night of music!"



The tour kicks off at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri on July 6 and stops include the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Wrigley Field in Chicago before concluding at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado on September 8.



Def Leppard previously hit the road with Motley Crue for a co-headlining tour this year which wrapped up over the summer.