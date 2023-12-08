226931
Entertainment  

Charlie Sheen doesn't recognize 'alien version' of himself after six years sober

Sheen six years sober

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 461479

Charlie Sheen doesn't recognize the "alien version" of himself at the height of his addiction issues after six years sober.

The former 'Two and a Half Men' star gave up drugs and booze back in 2017 and stepped away from the spotlight as he battled his substance abuse issues – but he's now revealed he will celebrate six years clean in January and he feels "proud" of the new "consistent" life he has built for himself.

He told PEOPLE: "Next month I'll be six years sober. I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It's all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys Max and Bob [with ex Brooke Mueller]."

Sheen - who is also dad to Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, with his ex-wife Denise Richards - admits he used to drink in the mornings and would even have scotch in his coffee, but he vowed to sober up after realizing he was too drunk to take one of his daughters to an early appointment.

He explained: "One morning I'd forgotten my daughter had an appointment I'd promised to drive her to, and I'd already had a couple of pops that day. So had to call my friend Tony to take us. We got her there on time, but it broke my heart because she was in the back seat and I could just tell she was thinking, 'Why isn't dad driving?' So I got home and sat with that for the rest of the day. And the next morning I just stopped."

Sheen went on to explain he decided to quit booze for a month, but kept going after realizing how much it improved his life: "There was just instant evidence that this was the side I needed to be on. I couldn't be in denial about it anymore."

The actor concluded: "I'm proud of the choices that I've made and the changes I've made to live a life today that will never look like that mess. That was some alien version of myself."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

221330


TheTango.net
Def Leppard launch massive US tour with Journey

Def Leppard launch massive US tour with Journey

Music | December 08, 2023

Pizza problems

Must Watch | December 08, 2023

All the reactions

Must Watch | December 08, 2023

Friday morning awesomeness- December 8, 2023

Daily Dose | December 08, 2023

Kim Kardashian 'never' apologised to Taylor Swift

Showbiz | December 08, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
226263


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
225016