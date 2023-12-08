Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper 'are genuinely happy'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have "similar personalities."



The 28-year-old model and Bradley, 48, have been romantically linked to each other over recent months, and an insider has now revealed that they are "genuinely happy" when they're together.



The source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Gigi and Bradley get along well and have similar personalities. Underneath it all, they are both goofy, love to laugh, travel, and spend time with their family and friends. They are genuinely happy and taking things day by day.



"Fame doesn't phase either one of them and they admire that about each other."



Yolanda Hadid, Gigi's mom, and her sister Bella Hadid are both supportive of her new romance with the movie star.



The insider explained: "They have introduced each other to their immediate, close-knit circles. Yolanda and Bella could not be more supportive."



In October, a source claimed that Bradley felt "excited" about getting to know Gigi.



The Hollywood actor loves spending time with Gigi and she is "exactly his type."



The source told DailyMail.com: "Bradley is excited about getting to know Gigi.



"He hasn't felt this excitement about a woman in a very long time.



"They are taking it slow, but he's very into her. She is exactly his type."



Bradley and Gigi - who previously dated pop star Zayn Malik - were said to be "having fun" together, in spite of their 20-year age gap.



Reflecting on their burgeoning romance, a second source said at the time: "Bradley is eager to date again and be in a relationship.



"He loves all that comes with it and Gigi is beautiful and she gets it, she is really cool and knows her way around relationships like this with famous men, so they are both having fun."