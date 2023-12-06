Pink announces new Vancouver tour dates to replace cancelled shows

Photo: @pink/Instagram

Pink fans planning to catch the pop star in Vancouver this October were left disappointed when she had to cancel at the last minute.

There's good news now, but you'll have to wait until the end of next summer to see the singer live in concert in Vancouver.

Pink will now play Rogers Arena on Sept. 6 and 7, 2024.

Those who have tickets originally for Rogers Arena on Oct. 20, 2023 can use them for the Sept. 6 show. Tickets for Oct. 21, 2023, can be used for the Sept. 7, 2024 show.

Along with the new dates, there is a new opening act. KidCutUp is returning as one of the opening artists, but GroupLove has dropped out. Instead, The Script will open.

The singer, known to get the party started, announced she had a respiratory infection on Oct. 19 which meant she could not play a handful of shows in mid-October, 2023. New dates for Tacoma, Washington (Sept 3 and 4, 2024) and Tulsa, Oklahoma (Sept. 8, 2024) were announced at the same time as the Vancouver replacement dates.

The replacement dates happen in a gap in Pink's scheduled Summer Carnival stadium tour.

Those wanting to try and see the show are in luck, as a fair number of tickets are currently available for the two concerts. However, seeing a Pink concert in Vancouver won't be cheap. A few seats are going for $252.50, but not many. At the other end of things, some ticket packages are going for nearly $1,200.



