Paris Hilton considering a third baby, says her mother Kathy

Paris Hilton could be considering a third baby.



The 42-year-old heiress already had 11-month-old son Phoenix with husband Carter Reum when the pair announced towards the end of last month that they had welcomed daughter London, but her mother Kathy suggested that Paris wants another little girl so that the little one can emulate the bond she has with her own sister Nicky.



Asked if Paris is thinking about having another baby, Kathy told US TV show 'Extra': "I think so… I think the fact that Nicky is her best friend, I think she would like for London to have that sisterly bond as well."



The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star went on to add that she has been spending time with Phoenix in recent weeks and he is "loving" being a big brother as she spoke of how Paris - who has younger brothers Barron, 34, and 29-year-old Conrad - had always wanted a big brother to look after her.



She said: "[London][ is so beautiful and sweet and very alert. Phoenix and I did a few swimming lessons… He loves the water and he loves the beach. He is loving it, they are so close apart, they are 10 months apart… It’s so nice because Paris said she would have loved to have a big brother to look after her, so she is so happy that London will have Phoenix to look after her."



Paris - who has used a surrogate for the birth of both her children - announced the arrival of her daughter in November when she posted a picture of a pink outfit emblazoned with the word 'London' - which she has repeatedly said she would choose as a name if she had a little girl - alongside a pair of tiny red sunglasses and a teddy bear.



She captioned the post: "Thankful for my baby girl."