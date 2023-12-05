Lynne Spears 'making the effort' with Britney amid their fallout: 'Britney is still very hurt...'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Lynne Spears is "really making the effort" with her daughter Britney.



The 42-year-old pop superstar has become estranged from her immediate family in the years since a conservatorship that gave them control over her fortune and career choices was terminated but now an inside has claimed that Lynne, 68, is “very apologetic" to her.



The insider told People: "Lynne is really making an effort to be in Britney’s life, but she is still hurt, because she feels her mom could have done more to help her. Britney has very few friends and really needs to just be with family. Her mom does love her. There is no doubt about that, but Britney can be very stubborn.



"Lynne is very apologetic to Britney and takes full blame. Lynne is really making an effort to be in Britney’s life. Britney likes spending time with her. They have a complicated relationship, but it seems they both need each other."



On Friday (01.12.23), Lynne was spotted leaving Britney's pre-birthday celebrations although her father Jamie - who headed up the conservatorship arrangement - was nowhere to be seen, although her elder brother Bryan was also seen at the party.



At the time, an insider said: "Being together and celebrating her birthday was a really nice moment for the family."



Earlier this year, the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker revealed that she and Lynne had seen each other for the first time in several years and vowed that the pair were trying to "make things right" between them.



She wrote on Instagram: "My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time. With family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!I love you so much !! (sic)”